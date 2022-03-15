Foreign investment increases 19.7% in Guatemala during 2022

Guatemala City, 15 Mar Guatemala totaled $243 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during the first two months of 2022, up 19.7% from the same period last year, reported Tuesday the National Competitiveness Program (Pronacom). According to the institution of the Ministry of Economy, 125 million dollars of foreign capital arrived in the Central American country in January, while in February it was another 118 million dollars. According to official figures, the first two months of 2022 were 19.7% higher than Foreign Direct Investment for the same period in 2021, which amounted to $203 million. The general coordinator of Pronacom, Karin de León, explained in a press release that the 243 million dollars of the first two months of this year will generate at least 1,941 new jobs in the Central American country. “This is a reflection of the opportunities that Guatemala is offering, the confidence that foreign companies have discovered in the country to settle in and the public-private work that has been carried out within the framework of the 'Guatemala Doesn't Stop' project,” he stressed. According to the official, by 2022, a foreign direct investment target of $1.5 billion has been set. Foreign resources arriving in Guatemala are mainly destined for the manufacturing, agribusiness, communications, clothing and textiles, tourism, food and beverage sectors, among others. According to Pronacom, the geographical location and political and economic situation in the world allow the Central American country to attract companies that want to approach its main markets. Last year Guatemala set a target of $1.2 billion in foreign investment, but it tripled and added $3.422 billion due, in large part, to the sale of shares of Guatemalan partners of telecommunications company Tigo (trade name of Comcel) to Luxembourg-based Millicom for about 2,200 millions of dollars, according to Pronacom. CHIEF gold/jcm/laa