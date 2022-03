Geneva, 15 Mar Every second a child becomes a refugee because of the war in Ukraine, Unicef spokesman James Elder said today. Of the 2.9 million refugees who have escaped the conflict caused by the invasion of Russia, more than 1.4 million are minors, many of whom have left Ukraine without relatives. Elder warned that criminal human trafficking organizations are feared to take advantage of this critical situation and the vulnerability of children. CHIEF is/jgb