Diego Penny on the success of Alianza Atlético: “We must continue to sustain these results”

Alianza Atlético is the only team that maintains its perfect score so far in this edition of Liga 1, which allows them to share the lead of the local competition with Deportivo Municipal, despite the fact that cast 'churre' has one less match, which makes their good start to the tournament even more valuable.

Diego Penny is one of the most experienced players that Alianza Atlético owns, so he was an authoritative voice to analyze the good moment of the 'Gale of the North', He attends Infobae and reveals the key of the good start in Liga 1.

“Definitely, very happy with the moment we are going through, but we are aware that this is just beginning. We're going five games and the fixture has benefited us, right? , because the first date we rested and the five games we won and played were in the plain. There were three local, one in Callao and the other in Chiclayo. It has been very beneficial for us, we didn't go to the height and we didn't have a difficult place, so it is also a reflection of the results,” Penny told Infobae exclusively.

“Now, the next matches will touch us at height twice, we are going to play against important teams, in visiting condition and we have to continue to hold these results,” added the goalkeeper from Alianza Atlético.

Diego Penny, goalkeeper of Alianza Atlético, points out that the team's good moment is due to the squad they have formed for this season. “We have a good team, the foreigners support a lot, they have a lot of quality, a lot of responsibility and the national players who have come also contribute. There is an important mix of experienced players and young people. Besides, the location is very fundamental for us and we are going to try to become very strong there in Sullana and that the teams that come will get complicated. We are going to try to earn as many points and try to get as high as possible,” he told this media.

Alianza Atlético coach tells them to take things slow

When asked, Penny about what professor Mario Viera tells them about the good time of the team, the goalkeeper of the 'churre' cast said the following: “Professor Mario Viera is obviously happy like everyone else, but he always mentions us that we should not stop at it, that we have to keep improving because there are many things to improve. We have to work hard and above all his message is that we should not be overwhelmed with this moment of the team. On the contrary, we have to lengthen it and be better. Surely at some point we will be touched by the other and we have to be a strong group to sustain those situations,” he said.

About the duel against César Vallejo

On Saturday, Alianza Atlético will face Cesar Vallejo on a visit, in Trujillo, in order to stay in Liga 1. For this reason, Diego Penny analyzes what that match will be. “We have a very important match on Saturday in Trujillo, we know the difficulty of the match we have and the quality of César Vallejo's players and it is important to arrive with great confidence. We are going to try to work, well to face the match and always go to score the most points, hopefully there will be three points at the weekend, and continue with this important streak,” Penny told Infobae.

“Then it will be seen what happens with the team, definitely everything depends on how we end up, but as I tell you, there is a lot to go and we have to keep thinking about working with great humility, simplicity and always focus on the goals set of the team,” added the goalkeeper.

Finally, Diego Penny made it clear what Alianza Atlético's next goals are for the season. “We are going to face game by game every weekend, we can't think any more than that, and as I said before, as time goes by and the games go by, if we're still up, we're going to see what the team is up for. I can't tell you, that we are going to achieve something because things are very changing and we have to sustain what we are doing and always improve,” he said.

