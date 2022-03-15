COVID-19: Peru recorded 3,166 new infections and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours

The COVID-19 pandemic is still present in our country, especially now that we are going through a third wave of contagion due to the presence of the omicron variant. According to the Situational Room of the Ministry of Health (Minsa), during the last 24 hours, 3,166 new infections were registered and 20 compatriots lost their lives due to the coronavirus. During that time period, 43,318 people were tested nationwide.

The number of people hospitalized rises to 1,550 because of the virus that triggered this pandemic. Of these, 662 are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) being treated with mechanical ventilation. More than 3 million people have been in home isolation since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health.

Since March 2020, more than 25 million Peruvians have undergone a coronavirus discard test, of which 3,536,842 were confirmed cases. 211,579 is the total number, so far, of compatriots who have died due to COVID-19 since the virus was first registered on national territory.

In order to stop infections, the government maintains the recommendation to respect the physical distancing of at least one meter between people. He urges the population to constantly wash their hands, wear masks that are, preferably, KN95.

ADDITIONAL DATE

“The Ministry of Health is analyzing registration systems in order to update information,” the daily report published by Minsa reads, since the numbers they share correspond only to what was collected in the last 24 hours and did not really reflect the number of deaths for specific days.

“The number of deaths mentioned in the Situational Chamber only corresponds to the last 24 hours. If you subtract the absolute number of total deaths of the day in question less than that of the previous day, the result will be higher than in the last 24 hours. This difference is the result of the fact that the figures have been updated in the previous days,” engineer Juan Carbajal told this media outlet.

In addition, he stressed that, although the numbers do not sound alarming for now, there would come a day when we would be surprised by a high figure that had already been recorded by Minsa's open data. “Open data is a platform in which each entity of the Ministry of Health notifies and confirms the death certificate to determine if the death was due to Covid or another cause. Finally, the information is recorded in the National Computer System of Deaths (Sinadef),” he added.

In other words, once the Situational Chamber halts the registration of deaths for the past 24 hours, Sinadef continues to receive information about the deaths, which are ordered to determine the total number of citizens who lost their lives on a given day.

“It is not that Minsa does its reports in the spirit of hiding figures because they do handle this information. What is lacking is greater dissemination so that people know the real situation that the country is experiencing. The numbers presented seem light, but to say that 104 have been killed in a single day does raise alarms”. The specialist emphasized that if the Ministry of Health has portals where this data is recorded, it would only be left for the population to have greater access to them.

