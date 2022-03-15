Concern at River Plate: Two key pieces would not make it to the Superclassic and Gallardo maintains a doubt in the midfield

After what the monologue against Gimnasia meant, which ended with a crushing victory by 4-0, Hector David Martinez and Matías Suarez they trained differently in the last practice that the squad did at the River Camp and their chances of playing the Superclassic against Boca are getting farther and farther away.

The defender suffered a strain in the internal ligament of his left knee in the 2-0 win against Newell's for the third round of Group 1 of the League Cup and since then continues his recovery with the hope of taking a place next Sunday at Monumental. Marcelo Gallardo already warned at the press conference that his idea was that the Paraguayan is recovering 100% to avoid a bigger problem, considering that the season is just beginning. Leandro González Pirez, one of the reinforcements of the last Argentine football champion, replaced the central defender with good performances and his place in the Superclassic, in a duo with Chilean Paulo Díaz, seems already guaranteed.

For his part, the striker underwent an operation on his right knee in October last year for a chronic meniscal problem. The Cordovan had a deep cleaning in the joint to prevent him from collecting liquid in the area again, and his reappearance on a court occurred on March 5 when the Millionario beat San Lorenzo 1-0 on the fifth day of the domestic tournament.

Former Belgrano played a few minutes in the 4-0 rout against Deportivo Laferrere for the 32nd finals of the Argentine Cup, on March 9, and days later he felt discomfort in the knee that left him out of the commitment against Lobo.

El Muñeco was also cautious when asked about Suarez's recovery and said that his full return to the activity “will not be easy”. In this way, River will have two casualties for the classic although they were in the coach's plans.

Beyond the cases of Martinez and Suarez, Napoleon will have a team that will offer him several replacement options. Enzo Pérez responded satisfactorily to Gimnasia after the muscle injury that put him in doubt for the Superclassic. The experienced steering wheel and captain of the team played as a starter and added minutes to the momentous clash at Monumental.

The formation that beat the tripero team is officiated as the ideal to face Boca, but Gallardo usually generates surprising changes in the previous matches. The only doubt would be the continuity of Uruguayan Nicolás De La Cruz, perhaps the weakest point before the Lobo. The direct alternative for his change would be Agustín Palavecino or a more offensive one, with the Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero, one of the heroes in the Madrid 2018 feat.

The likely lineup will be with: Franco Armani; Robert Rojas, Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez and Milton Casco; Enzo Perez; Enzo Fernández, Santiago Simon, De La Cruz or Palavecino or Quintero and Esequiel Barco; Julián Álvarez.

It should be remembered that starting tomorrow will begin the exclusive pre-sale for members and ticket sales for those who are part of the Somos River community. Those subscribers who have “Your Place in the Monumental” already have their seats insured, but the rest will have to buy it through the RiverID page, starting at 10. Once the quota is exhausted, from 18, it will be enabled for Somos River.

The fans sold out the seats in the matches that the team played at Monumental: Patronato, Racing and Gimnasia. Of course, the Superclassic will be no exception.

The La Banda squad will return to training tomorrow, from 10 o'clock, at the River Camp and behind closed doors. The Millonario, one of the leaders of his area in the League Cup, will host Xeneize, one of the guards of Estudiantes de La Plata in the other group, in a duel that will be controlled by Darío Herrera.

