Colombian Right's Presidential Candidate Proposes National Dialogue

Bogotá, 15 Mar Presidential candidate Federico “Fico” Gutiérrez, of the right-wing coalition Team for Colombia, said Tuesday that he will lead a “national dialogue agenda” to attract other forces around his proposal to defend democracy and freedoms. In this regard, Gutiérrez, winner of the Team for Colombia consultation held on Sunday, said in a statement that he will seek to discuss the “country agenda” with former presidents César Gaviria, head of the Liberal Party; Andrés Pastrana, of the Conservative Party, and Álvaro Uribe, of the Democratic Center. Gutiérrez, who is considered the “covered candidate” of Uribism in the May 29 presidential elections, explained that he will “knock on doors, in a respectful and proactive manner, in sectors that can add to this national desire.” “We have to add the bases of the parties, people who do not identify with any party, members and leaders of social movements; in short, all those who defend democracy and freedoms,” he said. Its spectrum also encompasses dialogues with former vice president Germán Vargas Lleras, head of the Radical Change Party, of which it is not known whether he will finally return to the political arena to reach Casa de Nariño, speculation that has lost steam due to the results of Sunday's legislatures. “Fico” will also knock on the doors of associations of pensioners, teachers, trade unionists, the cooperative sector, Christian groups, women's organizations and organizations of victims of the armed conflict. Likewise, “those who until Sunday were candidates from other coalitions” whom he invited to begin consolidating “the defense of a democracy that does exist and that we have to take care of.” That message is an allusion to leftist Gustavo Petro, candidate of the Historical Pact coalition and favorite to win the presidency, according to the polls. Gutiérrez concludes by saying that he will continue to look for “other sectors with which, I am convinced, we will find fundamental issues to agree on such as education, protection against old age, the model of comprehensive security, among others, and, in particular, the defense of the State.” Oscar Iván Zuluaga, who was a candidate of the Democratic Center, is no longer part of the race for the Presidency, who resigned yesterday because he had no political support either in his party or at the polls, especially last Sunday. Zuluaga joined Gutiérrez, a movement that the Democratic Center said was in a personal capacity because the decisions of possible alliances for the presidential ones will begin to be defined today at a party meeting where the bench and former president Uribe will be. In addition to Petro, Gutierrez and Sergio Fajardo (the center's candidate), Ingrid Betancourt (Green Oxygen), populist Rodolfo Hernandez, former governor of Antioquia Luis Pérez (Colombia Think Big) and former Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo (Renaissance Colombia) are also in the race for the presidency.