Cavaliers beat Clippers in overtime

CLEVELAND (AP) — The great rookie Evan Mobley scored 30 points, his best record of the season, and Darius Garland contributed 24 points and 13 assists, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 120-111 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Isaac Okoro added 20 points, including two free throws to open the additional period. Cleveland was not at a disadvantage again after that.

The Cavaliers have a one-and-a-half game advantage over Toronto, for sixth place in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Ivica Zubac had 24 points, 14 rebounds and four assists and Amir Coffey scored 19 for the Clippers, who had only nine uniformed players. Los Angeles hit 1-for-10 from the stave in overtime, with Nicholas Batum converting a three-pointer to 110-109.

Cleveland scored the last seven points with a dunk from Okoro, triple by Lauri Markkanen and two free throws by Markkanen.

The Cavaliers won for the fourth time in 12 games and welcomed Caris LeVert, who scored 11 points on his return from a foot injury that kept him away for a month. All-Star center Jarett Allen was absent for the fourth straight game with a broken finger on his left hand.