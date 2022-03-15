Betis, Porto and Monaco, with no margin for error

Madrid, 15 Mar Three of the most renowned teams in the competition, Betis, Porto and Monaco, have a new opportunity next Thursday to be able to progress in the Europa League and make up for the bad feeling with which they ended their first leg commitments. Sevilla, Atalanta, Braga and, especially Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon and Rangers, left the move to the quarterfinals where Barcelona is also aiming for potential, despite the goalless draw at Camp Nou. The first leg did not alter the favourites of the Barça team or Sevilla that will have to carry out their visit to London to leave the English West Ham on the way. Barcelona has stabilized the improvement shown with the reinforcements of the winter market. Both in LaLiga and in the continental tournament. The goalless draw in Barcelona against Galatasaray does not alter his status as the main candidate for success. Xavi Hernández's team lacked success against an inferior rival who kept the type but hardly threatened the stability of the Spanish representative. The Barça team faces a situation similar to that experienced in the sixteenth when they tied in their field against Naples, which they beat a week later in Italy. Visit Istanbul before an opponent who does not meet expectations in his national tournament. Sevilla took the lead against West Ham at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. Julen Lopetegui's team intends to make Munir's goal profitable in the London return match against one of the revelations of the Premier that left a very good feeling in the first leg. The Andalusian team, the six-time champion of this event, takes on with caution but with confidence, despite the numerous and constant losses in its squad, the second match to progress in a competition where it unfolds as it pleases and where it is one of the great contenders. The ugliest panorama has the Sevilla that was inferior to Eintracht Frankfurt in Benito Villamarín. The German team won fairly in the first leg (2-1) and intends to ratify their qualification in the return at home. The Manuel Pellegrini team, which has dropped its performance in the last month, aims to regain sensations and progress in the tournament. The green-and-white bloc needs a win. Porto, one of the clubs with the most history in the Europa League, is one step away from elimination after losing in Do Dragao against Lyon (0-1). The French team clings to the continental tournament after the gray role they play every day in Ligue 1. Despite the victory in the first match, the clash between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen, the most balanced of the round of 16, is open. The Italian representative won 3-2 in the first leg but the German team is one of the ones with the best level at this point. Both in the Bundesliga, where they beat Bayern Munich weeks ago, and in the Europa League where they have become one of the favorites. The confrontation is in the hands of BayArena. The qualifiers between Braga and Monaco and the Rangers and the Red Star are, initially, the most unbalanced after the first leg. Braga, who was on the verge of elimination in the previous tie against the Sheriff, who settled thanks to penalties, put the pass to the quarterfinals on track after beating Monaco (2-0) in Portugal. The French outfit drags its bad moment. He slack in Ligue 1, out of the top spots, and is in danger in Europe. He needs a strong score in the Louis II stadium, with no margin for error. More convincing was the result of the Dutch Rangers Giovanni Van Bronckhorst who authoritatively surpassed the Red Star (3-0). The Scottish team, which eliminated one of the favorites in the sixteenth round, Borussia Dortmund, prolongs their aspirations in Europe. Only a disaster would keep him from being among the top eight in the tournament where Leipzig is already in, benefiting from the exclusion from Spartak Moscow's competition by UEFA. BOSS. apa/ea