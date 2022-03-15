Barnes and the Raptors defeat the Lakers 114-103

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 15 of his 21 points in the first quarter and the Toronto Raptors endured a comeback attempt by the Los Angeles Lakers to win on Monday 114-103.

The Raptors won by 24 in the first and the Lakers suffered a resounding defeat for the second straight night.

Gary Trent Jr. had 28 points and Pascal Siakam added 27 for Toronto, which has won four in a row, all away from home. Fred VanVleet returned after resting on Saturday in Denver due to discomfort in his right knee and contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

LeBron James scored 30 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles, which has lost four out of five, including a 140-111 loss in Phoenix on Sunday. James was going to stand on the bench because of pain in his left knee, but ended up playing 40 minutes.

Los Angeles attempted an offense in the fourth quarter and went to 109-97 when they were 2:19 with a three-pointer from James. Talen Horton-Tucker missed a three-pointer that would have reduced the gap to six points and Siakam and Trent made free throws to extend Toronto's lead to 12.

Horton-Tucker finished with 20 points and Russell Westbrook added 14.