Barça closes the signing of Kessié, according to media

Barcelona, 15 Mar Barcelona has closed the hiring of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié, who ends his contract with Milan on 30 June and who, according to various media, will play for the Barça club starting next season. The news of the signing was advanced by SER Catalunya and journalist Gerard Romero through his Twitch channel. Both say that Barça would even have already signed the agreement with the Ivorian international. While waiting for the Catalan entity to formalize its incorporation, the signing of Kessié would add to the arrival of Chelsea central Andreas Christensen, also as a free agent, an operation that Barcelona takes for granted. Kessié, 25, has developed her professional career in Italy since signing for Atalanta at the age of 18. After two seasons on loan at Milan, the Lombard club paid 24 million euros for him in summer 2019. Fixed in the Milan lineups of Stefano Pioli, leader of Serie A, the African is a versatile midfielder, who can play in all three midfield positions and who also has a goal. In his five seasons he has played for Milan, he has played a total of 236 matches in which he has scored 36 goals and distributed 16 assists. This is a different profile than Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedro González 'Pedri', Pablo Páez Gavira' Gavi and Nico Gonzáez, talented midfielders who are currently playing for the Barça first team. If the arrivals of Kessié and Christensen were officially confirmed, Barcelona would have closed two of the minimum of four players they want to incorporate with a view to the next transfer window.