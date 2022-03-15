Australia will allow cruise ships to return after two years of closure due to covid

Sydney (Australia), 15 Mar The Australian Government announced on Tuesday that it will allow international cruise ships to enter and depart from mid-April after two years of closure of ports abroad to shield themselves from the covid-19 pandemic. The lifting of the ban, starting on April 17, will allow international cruise ships that carry passengers who have two doses of the vaccine against covid-19, and comply with a series of health and safety requirements and protocols to travel on board. Australian Minister of Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said today in a statement that “the resumption of cruise travel is yet another step towards the recovery of the tourism sector”, which in 2019 welcomed 600,000 passengers aboard 350 tourist ships. The Australian Government banned cruise ships from entering in March 2020 after the Ruby Princess, which docked that month in Sydney, became the first major source of community infections in Australia after the disembarkation of some 2,700 passengers. Health authorities linked some 900 infections and 28 deaths to this vessel that came from the United States, and with which ten percent of the total infections in the country were associated in early April 2020. Australia, which has administered two doses of the covid-19 vaccine to 95 percent of its population over 16 years of age and accelerates the inoculation of the booster dose, has accumulated 3.6 million infections and more than 5,600 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Cases in Australia skyrocketed with the gradual reopening of its international borders, since 1 November, and the emergence of the omicron variant, which also triggered the number of deaths, especially in nursing homes. CHIEF wat

c/gcf