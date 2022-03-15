Armando Benedetti assured that Federico Gutiérrez “is related to drug trafficking”

The political support of the presidential candidates has been one of the points of questioning in the current campaign debate, when most seek to move away from traditional figures in public life, especially those questioned, in order to propose change. That's why Federico Gutiérrez attacked Gustavo Petro with Armando Benedetti who has become a faithful companion in his career to Casa de Nariño.

In the presidential debate organized by Semana magazine and the newspaper El Tiempo, the former mayor of Medellín questioned Petro for what he called a double standard to reject corruption, for having the support of the Atlantic senator when he has an open trial in the Supreme Court of Justice.

Benedetti was in the audience room during the debate and was singled out by Gutiérrez to question him. “He has a process of extinction of dominion, illicit enrichment and he walks with you up and down. And then corruption there is good and elsewhere it doesn't. Corruption is corruption wherever it comes from, that is one of the debates that you also owe the country an explanation. Of course you're not going to give it, but you're going to owe it to the country,” said the presidential candidate.

Benedetti has a trial in the Supreme Court of Justice for increasing wealth that he has not been able to prove 2009, 2014, 2016 and 2017. In the midst of the investigation, the Prosecutor's Office occupied a senator's apartment of considerable value on October 25, which allegedly had been purchased by a third person at an auction of the National Narcotics Directorate.

Petro did not answer the questions to the senator, who resigned from the U party and has become a regular companion of the Historic Pact candidate on his national and international visits, such as in Chile and Spain.

“He always plays dumb,” Gutiérrez said in the absence of a reply about it. Benedetti, on the other hand, did not remain silent and decided to send several messages to the former mayor of Medellín through his Twitter account.

“I remind the coward of @FicoGutierrez that the Prosecutor's Office already said that my estate is justified. I'm the victim of judicial ambushes from the thugs that are with you. Aren't you sorry to hang out with Alex Char? Or do you have nothing to say about him?” , wrote the senator.

“Everything they said about me today is a lie. They just want to hide the shame of that candidate's ignorance,” Benedetti wrote, adding with the hashtag #FicoFake, that the candidate “is ill-prepared, ignorant. It looks just like Duque. It has to do with drug trafficking.”

Armando Benedetti and Federico Gutierrez

“That man has never felt the pleasure of reading A BOOK. He's ignorant!” , Benedetti added during the debate, when Petro, instead of answering the question to his political ally, recommended that he read a lot to know his activity in Congress and not to fall into inaccuracies.

Petro questioned the support of the Democratic Center and Iván Duque for Gutierrez, and also pointed out that Álvaro Uribe was “its boss”. The former mayor of Medellín assured that he is independent, that he has not received the support of that party, but that he will seek him in meetings in the coming weeks.

Ingrid Betancourt, who was also in the debate, said that she considers Gutiérrez a “clean” man, but that his allies have “machines” and questions, as well as some of those who team up with Petro; therefore, he argued that the two sectors only question each other the sinister characters that accompany.

