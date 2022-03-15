AP Source: Broncos sign tackle D.J. Jones

The Denver Broncos agreed on the terms to sign San Francisco 49ers former defensive tackle D.J. Jones for three years, a person with knowledge of the negotiation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the fact that the agreement will be made official until Wednesday with the start of the NFL season, confirmed the agreement. It was initially reported by NFL Network, which indicated that the contract is worth $30 million, of which $20 million is guaranteed.

Jones is coming off his best season with San Francisco, with whom he scored 56 tackles, including 10 in defeat, with three quarterback hits, two sacks and two forced lost balls. His 14 tackles in defeats or no gain this season were the second most in the league behind Aaron Donald's 14, according to Pro Football Focus.

Following last week's stellar trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos remained silent at the start of the legal bargaining period on Monday. But in the afternoon, Denver surprised again.

Jones has played his five NFL campaigns with the 49ers, who chose him in the sixth round in 2017 from the University of Mississippi.

The Broncos also re-signed two of their free agents with restrictions, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, who is running for 2022, and tight end Andre Beck, who also hopes to play a bigger role in coach Nathaniel Hackett's offense. Beck was recently awarded the Salute to Service Award.

Also on Monday, the Broncos added to free agency guard Ben Braden, who has played 13 games in the last two seasons with Green Bay.