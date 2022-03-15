Antetokounmpo, Bucks come back and defeat Jazz117-111

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, USA (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and captured 14 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks come from behind on Monday and beat Utah Jazz 117-111 in the final seconds of the game.

Jrue Holiday contributed 29 points and delivered seven assists, and Khris Middleton added 23 for Milwaukee, which recovered Brook Lopez and George Hill. Lopez, was on leave with a back injury since the first game of the season and missed 67 games, while Hill was absent for 16 due to neck discomfort.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points and eight assists; Mike Conley had 29 points and seven assists and Rudy Gobert finished with 18 points and 14 boards.

The JAZZ cut a seven-point deficit to two thanks to a Gobert layup that put 113-111 on the board with 22 seconds to go, but Jevon Carter made a couple of free throws for the Bucks at 12.9 from the end to seal the win.