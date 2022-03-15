Andy Polo sends a notarial letter to his ex-partner Genessis Alarcón and accuses her of wanting to stain his image

Andy Polo arrived in Lima last Saturday, March 12 and as Magaly Medina broadcast on his program, one of the first actions that did the footballer was to go to the notary to send a notarial letter to his former partner Gennessis Alarcón assuring him that he will prove that the complaints in his against are lies.

Let's remember that both started a 'war' since Alarcón decided to legally denounce Andy Polo for the support of his minor children. He also reported him for physical and psychological abuse when they lived in the United States.

This caused the Seattle Sounders team, in which the athlete was playing, to decide to terminate his contract, so the Universitario de Deportes will hire him to be his new 'jale'. Undoubtedly, the fact was criticized by the popular 'Urraca' and during the March 14 edition of its program of shows it again spoke about the player.

“Since February 8, 2022, you (Genessis) have participated in open television programs, with the aim of discrediting me, exposing my children and above all telling lies about the relationship you had with me. All of this has generated a media campaign in which my image as a person, father of a family and professional is distorted, which I will not allow any more”, the first part of the document reads.

“I have never exercised physical or psychological violence against you (Genessis), so I am surprised that you express so many lies to the press, who now identifies me as a violent and sexist being, having been influenced by your statements and without any proof,” he added.

He also assured that he will present the necessary evidence to confirm that he has complied with the maintenance of his two young children.

“Unfortunate everything you have said about me about alleged acts of infidelity (...) I corroborated that both in the United States and in Peru I have met the not only basic needs of all my children, “he wrote in the notarial letter.

It should be noted that the journalist was unable to read in detail everything said by the footballer. However, Andy Polo made it clear that during his stay in Peru he will not talk to the media about his case with the mother of his children and that everything will be through his lawyers.

