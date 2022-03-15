Alejandro Fernández celebrated the first birthday of his granddaughter Cayetana: “My beautiful girl”

ZAPOPAN, JALISCO, 17DICIEMBRE2021.- Esta tarde en Auditorio Telmex y en un emotivo y esperado concierto, a cinco días de que falleciera su padre Vicente Fernández, Alejandro se presentó con un lleno total en ya mencionado recinto con su tour “Hecho en México”. FOTO: FERNANDO CARRANZA GARCIA / CUARTOSCURO.COM

Alejandro Fernández shocked his social media followers by sharing a series of touching photographs on the occasion of the first birthday of his granddaughter Cayetana Barba Fernández, who was organized a spectacular family party with details from the animated film Spirit: The Indomitable Steed.

The dynasty gathered to celebrate its smallest member, who was born on March 14, 2021. Cayetana is the firstborn of Francisco Barba and Camila Fernández, the latter being one of the twin daughters that El Potrillo procreated with América Guinart during their marriage. Since his arrival, the singer has expressed the joy he brought to his life, especially after the death of Charro de Huentitán.

For that reason, Alejandro Fernández did not miss such a special date and gathered at the party organized in honor of his first granddaughter. The performer of greatest hits such as Me dedicate to perte, Today I Want You, If You Knew and Nube Viajera, took to his Instagram account to upload some of the photographs he has taken with Cayetana during this first year.

To begin with, he uploaded a photograph taken of him during the party when he was carrying his granddaughter on his shoulders. He continued with another postcard where Cayetana appeared wearing her dark glasses, another added two others where grandfather and granddaughter merged in a warm embrace. El Potrillo completed its publication with a tender phrase that he recovered from Hermoso Cariño, one of the songs that Vicente Fernández played during his career.

“I am sure that God sent you... no more for me. Happy birthday, my beautiful girl. [hearts] I love you!” , he wrote.

But that wasn't all, Alejandro Fernández opened part of his personal life to share, with his more than 4 million followers on the platform, the unforgettable moment he lived with Cayetana when he loaded her to bite her spectacular Spirit cake. The bite would have been captured by his girlfriend, Karla Laveaga, who would have accompanied him to the party.

