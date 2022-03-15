Alberto Fujimori will continue his treatment in Barbadillo prison after being discharged

Almost two weeks after being taken to a medical center, Alberto Fujimori will return to the Barbadillo prison to continue serving his sentence. The former governor received medical discharge on the afternoon of Monday, March 14 and, according to a publication by former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, he will continue with his treatment of pulmonary fibrosis and atrial fibrillation in the prison where he is being held.

“She will continue to be strictly monitored for her main ailments: fibrosis and atrial fibrillation,” the leader of Fuerza popular told through his Twitter account. With regard to his lung problem, the patriarch of the Fujimori family went to the El Golf clinic in San Isidro to undergo analyzes that determine the advance of this evil in his body.

On March 3, Alberto Fujimori was rushed to Hospital II in Ate Vitarte. This was stabilized by doctors from the shock trauma area of the medical center, but was later transferred to the Centenario clinic located in the Pueblo Libre district. The change was made at the request of the patient and the doctor of INPE, according to a publication by Andina.

When the transfer was completed, Keiko Fujimori gave statements to the press to give details of her father's condition. On that occasion he stated that “he himself felt that this strong painting had never had it, but he is calmer now”. “I want to convey the gratitude of my father and my family for this professional care that they managed to stabilize it. Once stabilized, she was able to continue the journey and is now in the intermediate care room,” added the former parliamentarian.

SEARCH FOR FREEDOM

Since Alberto Fujimori was sentenced to prison, his family has been looking for various ways to release him. Now they seek to achieve their goal through a Habeas Corpus that is in the hands of the CT. “The Constitutional Court should say a date to analyze the habeas corpus presented by my father's lawyer, Dr. (Cesar) Nakasaki. We believe that it is the right way to obtain freedom, which we are so longing for,” said Keiko Fujimori in statements to the press.

In recent weeks, the Executive has commented on the possibility of transferring the sentenced politician to a common prison. When Premier Aníbal Torres was asked about this possibility, he said that it will be done “when it is healed”. Regarding a possible pardon given Alberto Fujimori's state of health, the president of the Council of Ministers stressed that no one has asked to process this process.

Alberto Fujimori learning that he was pardoned by PPK in December 2017.

“There are reports from INPE itself and there is a judicial decision that states that Alberto Fujimori's prison, especially because of his state of health, is Barbadillo prison. We, as a family, look forward to their early release”, were the words of Keiko Fujimori when there was speculation about his father's transfer to a common prison.

The Fujimori family has shown no sign of considering a request for pardon as a way to secure the release of the patriarch from the family. Years ago, it was attempted in this way, but without success during the government of Ollanta Humala. When Pedro Pablo Kuzcynski came to power, Alberto Fujimori was released for a few months because the judiciary declared the pardon granted to him on Christmas Eve 2017 inadmissible.

