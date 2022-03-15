Abdeslam exasperates the victims and causes the suspension of the 13N trial

Luis Miguel Pascual Paris, 15 Mar Salah Abdeslam, the main defendant in the November 13, 2015 attacks in Paris and Saint Denis, was haughty and provocative on his second day of questioning at the trial for the massacre that resulted in 130 deaths, prompting reactions of exasperation and forcing the hearing to be suspended. The final straw was when Abdeslam came forward as a victim, accused France of ruining his life, and described the prosecution as a “house of cards” intended to place all the victims on his backs, when in fact he did not cause any. The reaction in the courtroom was loud and Abdeslam's defense reproached the president of the court for not putting an end to the bustle, so he withdrew from the hearing, forcing his postponement until tomorrow, without having finished his interrogation. In an arrogant, sometimes defiant tone against the president of the tribunal, the Prosecutor's Office and the individual accusations that represent the families of the victims, Abdeslam, the sole survivor of the commandos that committed the attacks, said that he had not participated in the preparation of the attacks. Abdeslam must respond later on about his involvement in the attacks, when he must clarify why he did not operate the explosives vest he was wearing that night on the streets of Paris and verify whether, as he has already hinted, he regretted it at the last moment. For now, the defendant shielded himself in evasiveness and loyalty to people who, he said, “are no longer among us”, to reject the evidence that also places him in the organization of the massacre, in particular in the repatriation from Syria of several of the perpetrators, as well as others responsible for the Islamic State and the purchase of material that could be used in its commission. He acknowledged the rental of up to five vehicles, but only said he made two trips to Hungary, which he made to rescue Muslims fleeing the war in Syria. “They were my brothers in Islam. They lived in a war zone. There was the regime of Bashar al-Assad, there was Vladimir Putin. People who fought against Islam. And the prophet forbids us to abandon our brothers,” said Abdeslam, who compared his initiative to the many Europeans who come to look for refugees at the Ukrainian border. Not a word about the identity of these “brothers”, although he did say that if he had known they were preparing attacks, he would not have gone looking for them. He was also silent about who asked him to do so and denied his first statements, when shortly after being arrested in 2016 he claimed it was his brother Brahim, another of the kamikazes of the 15N attacks. SILENCES AND NEGATIVES The defendant took refuge in silence, responded with several “no comments” and denied any link with others accused of having participated in the preparation of the attacks, such as Mohamed Bakkali, who also sits on the bench of the defendants and whom he said he did not know until now. Nor did he admit to bringing to Belgium Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the mastermind of the attacks, his childhood friend, who was killed by the French police a few days after the attacks. And all this despite the fact that the traces of the vehicles he rented and his phones place him on several occasions in areas where the police suspect that future terrorists were exchanged in vehicles to enter Belgium. He also acknowledged having carried false documentation with him to facilitate his entry into Belgium and of having purchased equipment to explode fireworks remotely, without acknowledging that they were for a different use from that. “Castles of Cards,” said an Abdeslam who, he said, never thought he was preparing an attack. “People want to believe that I killed 130 people, that I knew everything from the beginning, but it's not true,” added the defendant, who pointed out that “for six years that's what the media say and people are indoctrinated.” Tension increased until it broke out in a duel between the defense and the president of the room. “In the courtroom there were many victims whose lives were ruined by these attacks, it was inadmissible to hear that and that is why they showed their rejection,” said Catrine Szwarc, one of the lawyers on the private accusations, after the suspension. For Dominique Kielemoes, vice-president of the victims' association, hearing how Abdeslam tried to pose as a victim “is inadmissible”: “our life has been ruined for more than six years”. CHIEF lmpg/rcf (video) (audio)