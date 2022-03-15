A look at the sixth date of the Argentine League Cup

These are the results and the goalscorers of the matches played for the sixth round of the Argentine Football League Cup:

-Friday:

Arsenal 0

Velez Sarsfield 0

Platense 1 Canteros (79)

Board of Trustees 2 Mosevich (44), Castro (72)

-Saturday:

Hurricane 1 Candia (1)

Godoy Cruz 3 Bullaude (6), Rodriguez (50), Ojeda (83)

Apple Adsives (87)

Tigre 0

Sarmiento 2 Toledo (57), Torres (68, penal)

Newell’s 2 García (43), Sforza (65)

Rosario Central 1 Ruben (33, criminal)

Barracas C. 3 Maple (56), Sepulveda (64), Castro (86)

Workshops 0

San Lorenzo 1 Gordillo (34)

Lanus 1 Perez (30)

Colon 1 Beltran (54)

Union 2 Polenta (4), Lollo (55, against)

Banfield 1 Enrique (90+1)

River 4 Enzo Fernández (29, penal), Álvarez (45, penal), Quintero (72, penal), Romero (90)

Gymnastics L

Students 0

Mouth 1 Advicula (54)

-Monday:

Atl. Tucuman 0

Racing 4 Mura (20), Alcaraz (59), Miranda (66), Martinez (78)

Argentines 0

Defense and J. 1 Galvan (90+2)

Independent 1 Roa (51)

Central Cordoba 1 Gonzalez Metilli (59)

The positions:

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. River Plate 13 6 4 1 1 13 4

2. Defense and Justice 13 6 4 1 1 13 10

3. Union of Santa Fe 13 6 4 1 1 6 3

4. Racing 12 6 3 3 0 12 4

5. Sarmiento 11 6 3 2 1 8 7

6. Newell’s Old Boys 10 6 3 1 2 9 8

7. Banfield 8 6 2 2 2 10 7

8. Argentines 8 6 2 2 2 7 7

9. Platense 7 6 2 1 3 6

10. Saint Lawrence 5 6 1 2 3 5 7

11. Gymnastics LP 5 6 1 2 3 5 13

13. Board of Trustees 4 6 1 1 4 3 8

12. Atletico Tucuman 4 6 1 1 4 3 12

14. Workshops 2 6 0 2 4 1 5

- Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Students 13 6 4 1 1 11 8

2. Colon 11 6 3 2 1 9 5

3. Boca Juniors 11 6 3 2 1 8 6

4. Tigre 9 6 2 3 1 5 3

5. Hurricane 9 6 3 0 3 8 8

6. Godoy Cruz 8 6 2 2 2 10 11

7. Independent 7 6 1 4 1 8 8

8. Aldosives 7 6 2 1 3 5 6

9. Central Rosary 7 6 2 1 3 6 8

10. Lanus 6 6 1 3 2 6 6

11. Arsenal 6 6 1 3 2 7 8

12. Central Cordoba 6 6 1 3 2 5 6

13. Velez Sarsfield 6 6 1 3 2 3 4

14. Barracas Central 6 6 2 0 4 7 11

Str/ma