30% of children in Venezuela suffer from malnutrition, report NGOs

Paris, 15 Mar Around 30% of children in Venezuela suffered from some form of malnutrition in 2020, more than half severely, reported in a report by the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the Venezuelan NGO Provea. "Economic factors have caused a humanitarian emergency situation characterized not only by deep poverty, but also by food insecurity, child malnutrition and the emigration of more than six million Venezuelans," the document released this Tuesday said. The report warns that poverty has risen in Venezuela "exponentially", affecting 94.5% of the population in 2021 and denounced that "corruption networks" in the South American country absorb the funds that should be allocated to food production and distribution. "Over the past six years GDP has fallen by more than 80%, one of the most brutal contractions in the northern hemisphere, excluding countries in armed conflict," said the authors, adding that a "monthly hyperinflation picture of 50%" worsens the picture. The 72-page document states that "lack of access to land, water and certain services contribute to food insecurity" and warns that the capacity to treat and distribute drinking water is undermined to 40 per cent of its capacity compared to 1998. "Electricity production fell by 74%, causing 174,000 power cuts in 2021, affecting 74.2% of the population", the report of FIDH and Provea (Venezuelan Action Education Program on Human Rights) states. The energy shortage - it adds - has led 5.4 million people to cook by burning wood, rather than with gas. The report also urges the Government of Nicolás Maduro to give "absolute priority" to the "food emergency" during the recently announced opening of negotiations with opposition forces.