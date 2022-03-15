17 people tried in Cuba for the 11J protests

Havana, 15 Mar A total of 17 people between the ages of 18 and 49 are being tried since Tuesday in Cuba, with tax requests lasting between 5 and 9 years in prison, in relation to the anti-government protests of July 11. According to the collective Justicia 11J, the process will take place until Friday in the city of Cardenas and will be the second to take place in that city and the fourth in the western province of Matanzas in relation to the events of that time. The prosecution's interim brief for this trial, EFP 123, to which Efe has had access, points out that the defendants are 16 men and one woman. In most cases they are charged with the alleged crimes of public disorder and contempt, although one of them is also facing the charge of attack. Since December, there have been several trials in Cuba of demonstrators who participated in the protests of July 11, the largest ever recorded in the country in decades, involving several hundred accused. Few sentences have transcended to date. Several NGOs have denounced the lack of guarantees, the production of evidence and very high penalties for the accused in these trials due to the events of 11 July. According to Justice 11J and the NGO Cubalex, a total of 1,442 people have been arrested in connection with the protests of July 11. Of these, at least 756 remain in detention centers. Prisoners Defenders, a Spanish NGO working for human rights in Cuba, points out that at least 842 people were in prison on the island at the end of 2021 for political reasons, mostly because of the events of July 11. The Cuban authorities, for their part, deny that there are political prisoners in the country and assure that the trials are related to “vandalism” and “serious disturbances of order”. According to the Cuban Attorney General's Office, 790 people have been prosecuted in the country for the July 11 protests, 55 of whom are between 16 and 17 years old. In Cuba, the minimum age of criminal responsibility is 16 years. The Penal Code (article 17.1) provides for the possibility of halving the sentences of persons aged 16 and 17. For those convicted between 18 and 20 the penalties can be reduced by one third. The prosecution further indicated that non-criminal measures have been taken against 27 children under 16 years of age. CHIEF jpm/rrt