103-114: The Lakers are not spared from the debacle before the Raptors

Los Angeles (USA), 14 Mar The rival changes every night, but debacles accumulate endlessly. Just one day after melting to the Phoenix Suns (140-111), the Los Angeles Lakers sunk Monday against Toronto Raptors who suffered only slightly in the final minutes of the game (103-114). Much more athletic, powerful and determined, the Raptors shattered the Lakers in the first quarter (12-33) and moved placidly in the 20-point environment during the match. The Lakers' wounded pride came out into the final stretch to 9 points, but Toronto remained calm to add their fourth consecutive victory. Since the All-Star, the Lakers (29-39) have only won 2 of their 10 matches (the 2 in which LeBron James scored more than 50 points) and are still ninth in the West with some danger of being left out of the play-in. Gary Trent Jr. (28 points and 5 rebounds), Pascal Siakam (27 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists) and Scottie Barnes (21 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists) led the Raptors who scored 54 points in the paint and who crushed the Lakers on the rebound (64 vs 43). LeBron (30 points and 9 rebounds) and Talen Horton-Tucker (20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists) stood out in the Lakers. TERRIBLE START The first quarter was a condensed and painful summary of the misfortunes that torment the Lakers. Terrible apathy in defense, LeBron alone against the world in attack, numerous mistakes, lack of attitude and forcefulness in every clash... With that scenario, the Lakers were quickly dispatched by Raptors who did not wait for their rivals to put on their batteries (2-13 with 8.59 to go). With 6.53 in the first set, Frank Vogel had to call for his second timeout when he saw that the Raptors were massacring them (2-19). Very physically superior and with a radically opposite attitude to that of the Lakers, the Raptors were guided by a Scottie Barnes (15 points and 7 out of 8 in shots) who did what he wanted in those twelve minutes. The score after the first quarter (12-33) only partly reflected the disaster of a depressing Lakers in all facets: 3-for-25 on field shots, 0-for-13 in triples and 18 points awarded in the painting. The Lakers' boat was making waters everywhere, but a good example of their shipwreck was that they missed 16 three-pointers in a row before scoring their first shot of three when it was 7.30 to halftime. The best representation of Angelina frustration was starred by LeBron James when, after the umpteenth offensive rebound of the Raptors, he angrily hit the ball several times on the ground to demand more from his teammates. It seemed to have an effect, as the Lakers, with renewed energy, offered a more dignified image in a second set in which they reached 13 points. However, a bad finish in the second quarter put the score back in the 20-point area where the Raptors lived without worries (40-58). Scottie Barnes (17 points) and Pascal Siakam (11 points) were the best of the Raptors who dominated the rebound in the first half (32 by 22) and who were clearly better at shooting (46.8% in field shots versus 26.7%). No Los Angeles player reached 10 points in the first half (Russell Westbrook was the most outstanding with 9 points). PHANTOM REACTION In the resumption, the Lakers confused intensity with precipitation and with 9 minutes left in the third quarter they were already in bonus. LeBron tried to ignite the spark of the comeback from the triple, but Gary Trent Jr. (15 points in the third quarter) was too much for the wild home defender (54-81 with 4.08 left). The Canadians flirted with a difference of 30 points in the third set, but a three-pointer on Talen Horton-Tucker's horn left the distance at “only” 20 points (71-91). Backed by Horton-Tucker, LeBron continued rowing in the fourth quarter and the Lakers reached 9 points (97-106 with 2.19 to go). However, the Raptors left no room for surprise and put the rubric to the new night of crying for the Lakers. David Villafranca