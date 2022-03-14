With the slightest difference, Atl. de San Luis beat Puebla by 2 to 1

For the 10th date of the Mexico - Liga MX - Clausura 2022 tournament, Los Rojiblancos won the three points at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez stadium, against a rival who was one goal away from drowning the celebration. The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Juan Manuel Sanabria (40' 1Q) and Efrain Orona (51' 2Q). While the away goal was scored by Martín Barragán (43' 2Q).

The figure of the meeting was Efrain Orona. The defender of Atl. de San Luis was important because he scored 1 goal.

Another key player at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez stadium was Marcelo Barovero. The goalkeeper from Atl. de San Luis had a great performance against Puebla because he saved 7 shots.

It was a very disputed match with fouls on both sides. There were several admonitions: Emanuel Gularte, Facundo Waller, Diego De Buen and André Jardine.

The coach of Atl. San Luis, André Soares Jardine, arranged a 4-3-3 formation in the field with Marcelo Barovero in the goal; Ricardo Chavez, Unai Bilbao, Luis Fernando León and Efrain Orona on the defensive line; Juan Manuel Sanabria, Javier Güémez and Facundo Waller in the middle; and Abel Hernandez, Germán Berterame and Jhon Murillo in the attack.

For their part, those led by Nicolás Larcamón stood with a 4-3-3 strategy with Antony Silva under the three sticks; George Corral, Juan Pablo Segovia, Emanuel Gularte and Maximiliano Araujo in defense; Lucas Jaques, Diego De Buen and Javier Salas in the middle of the court; and Gustavo Ferrareis, Fernando Aristeguieta and Federico Mancuello in the front.

The referee appointed for the match was Luis Santander Aguirre.

The Rojiblancos will visit Querétaro next day, while the Gaza will host Santos Laguna at the Cuauhtémoc stadium.

The venue is in thirteenth place with 10 points and 3 wins, while the visitor reached 21 units and placed second in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory