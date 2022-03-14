War in Ukraine continues to claim casualties with attacks in Donetsk and Kiev despite new negotiations

The war in Ukraine continued to add casualties on Monday, with the fall of a missile in Donetsk and attacks on several cities amid the hope of an agreement in a new round of Russian-Ukrainian talks.

More than 2.8 million people have already fled Ukraine, according to figures on Monday, the day when the Kremlin did not rule out “taking full control” of the major cities that are already surrounded, which would entail a major military offensive.

In recent days, fighting intensified in the vicinity of the capital, “a city in a state of siege”, according to the Ukrainian president's adviser.

Early Monday, an eight-storey building in the Obolon neighborhood in northern Kiev was the target of “one artillery shot”, causing one death and 12 injuries. Later, a bombing in another neighborhood resulted in another death.

And in Kharkiv, at least two people were killed in another Russian assault, according to the regional prosecutor's office, which also reported another deceased in Chuguyev, 40 km away.

In Donetsk, Moscow-backed pro-Russian separatists, who have controlled the city since 2014, said that a Ukrainian attack on the city center left at least 16 dead, according to the local health “ministry”, or 23, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

The separatists published photos of bloody bodies on a street full of rubble.

The Ukrainian army flatly denied firing a missile at Donetsk.

- “Nowhere safe” -

In Dnipro, a large industrial city to the west and hitherto considered a haven for civilians from Kharkiv or Zaporiyia, alarm sirens rumbled for five hours, for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

In the end, no shells fell, but “there is no safe place anymore,” Yilena, 38, told AFP.

Russia is also tightening its grip on the south, according to the British Defense Ministry, which indicated that Russian naval forces had “established a remote blockade of the Ukrainian Black Sea coast.”

The situation remains dramatic in Mariupol, a strategic port city besieged by the Russians, despite the fact that for the first time in days, some 210 vehicles were able to leave through a humanitarian corridor.

Another convoy, in this case of humanitarian aid, which has been trying to enter the city for days, was again blocked this Monday by Russian soldiers, also in Berdiansk, 85 km from Mariupol, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Thousands of inhabitants live in basements, without water, electricity or heating. According to the City Council, 2,187 people have died in the city.

The fighting also reached the west, with bombardments on Saturday night on the Yavoriv military base near Poland.

On Monday, nine people were killed and nine others were injured in a Russian bombing of a television tower in Antopil, near the city of Rivne, authorities said.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky again urged NATO to create a no-fly zone on its territory, which the military alliance rejects for fear of another war.

- “Technical break” -

In this context, talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations resumed on Monday via videoconference.

“We have to stand firm and fight to win, to achieve the peace that Ukrainians deserve, an honest peace with guarantees of security for our State, for our people. And put them in writing in the negotiations, difficult negotiations,” Zelenski said in a video.

In the afternoon, the head of Ukrainian negotiators, Mykhailo Podoliak, announced a “technical pause” from the talks, which will resume on Tuesday.

For his part, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal asked the Council of Europe on Monday to immediately expel Russia from this human rights organization.

In a speech in place of the Ukrainian president, Shmyhal urged countries to work to stop “aggression before there is a nuclear catastrophe or the whole of Europe is on fire.”

In what could be an indication that markets want to believe in a diplomatic advance, oil prices fell in the markets on Monday, with the barrel of WTI briefly falling below the $100 threshold, ending at $103.01; having exceeded $130 last week.

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) indicated that next Wednesday it will communicate its verdict of the procedure launched by Kiev, which asked the highest UN court to order Moscow to stop its invasion.

At the same time, fears persist that the conflict will spread and diplomatic action will multiply.

US President Jake Sullivan's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met this Monday in Rome with Yang Jiechi, the head of the Chinese Communist Party for Diplomacy.

The seven-hour meeting was “intense” and “very frank,” as noted by the White House, which considers the position of China's “alienation with Russia” in the conflict “deeply troubling”.

- Fourth round of sanctions -

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, confirmed a fourth round of sanctions against the Kremlin.

The European Union will add billionaire Roman Abramovich and other Russian magnates to its most recent sanctions list, two diplomats told AFP.

A total of 862 individuals and 53 Russian entities are already on the list.

Moscow accuses Western countries of trying to provoke an “artificial default” as sanctions have so far frozen $300 billion of Russian reserves abroad.

These sanctions put Russia in trouble when it comes to dealing with several foreign exchange debt payments due in March and April, reviving the humiliating memory of 1998, when it was unable to pay.

burx-cat/sg/e-sag/mb/jvb/eg