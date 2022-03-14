Viral test: which champagne glass will be filled first?

This is a new viral challenge that will test your mind and it's about champagne glasses, where at first glance it can give us a very different idea of what would actually happen if we look at it in detail.

This viral challenge can be done alone or with family members, if it is in a group you will be able to know who has a more developed capacity to solve this type of puzzle. This way you will also know how much you have to train your mind, but it is important to be very clear that taking this test is not only for mental exercises, but also for it to be a fun time with family, friends or personal.

That is why below we show you the visual puzzle that has generated a great debate on social networks and will you be able to do it?

Next you will see 4 cups and the question is which cup will be filled first? Apparently you can see that there are obvious answers but that's not the case, you have to see in detail what is that cup that will be filled first. Our advice is to observe everything in detail, down to the last inch of each image and believe it or not that it won't take you long, but it will ensure you find the right answer.

If you were able to find the answer in less than 10 seconds, then you can also describe what is the order in which the cups will be filled, if you do so you are simply one of the greatest developers of visual puzzles.

Don't forget to use a stopwatch to measure your speed.

If you made it this far, it is because you want to know if your answer is correct and of course we will show it to you.

The first cup that will be filled is number 2.

The second cup that will be filled is number 4, followed by number 1 and finally number 3.

If that was your answer, we can only congratulate you because you are almost a master of visual challenges, if that is not your case, there is no problem it is part of learning. It's always good to try new things, solving mental puzzles is good for our brains. Therefore, we recommend you visit our riddles section where you can find many visual and mental challenges.

WHAT ARE LOGICAL RIDDLES?

Logical puzzles are pastimes or games that consist of finding the solution to an enigma, finding the hidden meaning of a phrase only through intuition and reasoning. That is not by virtue of the possession of certain knowledge.

The difference with riddles is that they pose the riddle in the form of a rhyme and are generally aimed at children's audiences. They are mostly used in a humorous way.

In addition, a riddle is an enigma that emerges as a game and requires the use of insight to find a suitable solution.

There may be different structures in them, some of them show a rhyme; others, on the other hand, focus on establishing a logical problem that requires the skill and analysis for a successful resolution.

WHAT DO WE MEAN BY VIRAL CHALLENGES?

These are a series of activities, which can be of various subjects, such as mathematics, riddles, relationship of objects, among others. The purpose is to arouse people's interest in finding answers in a playful way, as well as allowing us to put into practice basic knowledge that we learned at a certain point in our lives.

