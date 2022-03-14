Venezuelan baseball player Eugenio Suárez moves from the Reds to the Mariners

Writing Sports, 14 Mar The powerful Venezuelan slugger Eugenio Suárez has a new home in the Major Leagues, after this Monday the Cincinnati Reds sent him in a change to the Seattle Mariners. Suarez left the Cincinnati ensemble with outfielder Jesse Winker, who will continue to be his partner in Seattle, in exchange for pitchers Justin Dunn and Brandon Williamson, and fellow fielder Jake Fraley. The slugger proved his power last season, when he hit 31 home runs, but had trouble making contact consistently, connecting 100 hits in 574 at-bats, achieving a batting average of .198, with 178 strikeouts. Winker, who participated in his first All-Star Game, chartered 24 home runs, while hitting to an average of .305, being a valuable piece in the Reds lineup.