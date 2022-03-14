Uruguayan businessmen push for the opening of new markets and possible FTAs

Montevideo, 14 Mar Promoting international insertion, opening up to new markets and continuing negotiations to sign possible Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are some of the measures that Uruguay must take, according to the Confederation of Business Chambers of that country. This was announced by the entity on Monday in a statement in which it also called for the promotion of the sustainable circular economy and to continue “on the path of transformation towards renewable and environmentally friendly sources of energy”. At the moment, the South American country is carrying out a feasibility study with its counterpart in China for the signing of a possible FTA, while aiming to initialize a similar agreement with Turkey. Although it was initially expected that the aforementioned study would be ready in December 2021, Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo said days ago that the two countries have “good exchanges” and are managing each other “in logical times”. In the text, businessmen also spoke about the situation being experienced by the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, showed their rejection of “all kinds of war invasion”, called for channels of dialogue to be established and stressed that this could generate “various impacts” in some sectors. In line with the above, they expressed concern about the situation of international markets and indicated that what happens there will have an impact on the local level “throughout society”. “The recent increases in primary products have a direct effect on processed products and the CCE (Confederation of Business Chambers) is closely following possible actions that the government may determine to contain an effect on inflation, bearing in mind that some of the member chambers are involved in this scenario,” he explains the document. Finally, while highlighting the management of the pandemic and the vaccination plan carried out by the Government led by center-right Luis Lacalle Pou, they called for public works to be promoted, understanding that it “generates a lot of jobs” and facilitates logistics for its production. CHIEF scr/lll