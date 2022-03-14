Truckers ask Justice for an end to Petrobras' pricing policy

Sao Paulo, 14 Mar Brazil's truck drivers appealed to the Court on Monday to suspend the pricing policy of state-owned oil company Petrobras, which establishes the value of fuel based on the international market and the dollar, following the sharp rise in fuel prices. Based on this policy, adopted in 2016, Petrobras, the largest company in Brazil, announced last week an 18.8% increase in gasoline prices and about 25% in the price of diesel. The Brazilian Association of Drivers of Motor Vehicles (Abrava) strongly criticized this measure and denounced that each increase in fuel prices determined by Petrobras “strangles Brazilians, as the direct consequence is an increase in food prices, medicines...”. “We are not against Petrobras having a profit, what we do not accept is that it has a profit of 1400% to the detriment of the suffering of Brazilians and especially those who work with transport,” Abrava stressed. Petrobras achieved a record net profit of $19,875 million in 2021, the highest in its history, thanks to rising oil prices and rising fuel sales. In his appeal, Abrava argued that the company is a “hostage” of the international market, “paying more than $105 (current price) per barrel of oil, while Petrobras' cost of production is approximately $20.” For the time being, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro has tried to reduce the price of gasoline through tax cuts that are being discussed in Parliament, but it has advanced that it will not interfere with the market. As a result of the escalation of fuels and their impact on inflation, which began long before the war broke out in Ukraine, the Central Bank of Brazil has promoted a process of raising basic interest rates, which have reached 10.75% a year, their highest level since April 2017. The sharp rise in fuel prices triggered a trucker strike that in 2018 paralyzed Brazil, causing shortages in much of the country. Since then, the sector has repeatedly threatened a new general strike. CHIEF ass/cms/cfa