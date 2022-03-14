Tris: where to watch the live draw and the list of results this Monday, March 14

These are the winning results of the Tris draw for today, March 14, published by National Lottery for Public Assistance.

good care of your ticket, it is very valuable because it is the official proof to collect the money in case you are a winner, keep it in a safe place and make sure it is not mistreated.

Remember that you have up to 60 calendar days, counted from the day after the corresponding contest is held, to collect your prize. Once this period has passed, the right to collect the prize will have expired and its final destination will be the Treasury of the Federation for the benefit of Public Assistance.

All prizes are paid in national currency and in the terms set out on the back of the ticket as well as the regulations of the draw or in question. Forecasts will withhold the tax as stipulated in article 163 of the Income Tax Act.

The winning combination of the 28410 Tris draw is: 31025.

To see the live draw for this and each of the prizes carried out by National Lottery Predictions, go to this link.

From Monday to Sunday, five times a day, the winners of the Tris draw are shared depending on their modality.

The modalities are: Tris Midday, which takes place at 1:00pm; the Tris of the Three, which takes place at 3:00pm; Tris Extra which takes place at 5:00pm; the Tris of the Seven that performs at 7:00pm; and the Tris Classic, which is at 21:00 hours.

Find out the official list of the results of the Tris draw, the number of prizes and the amounts won here.

How do you play Tris?

People can play Tris by paying from one peso with the possibility of winning up to 50 thousand pesos and thanks to its various modalities the chance to win more money may increase depending on the numbers played and how it is played.

For draws, Tris ballot boxes choose five numbers randomly to form a five-digit figure.

You can play Tris by filling a steering wheel, which contains three squares: A, B and C, ticking them from left to right and you bet on any of the modes with either pencil, blue or black ink.

Another way to play is by dictating to the Predictions agent the numbers you want to play with, he will enter them into the system without using the wheel, he will only have to indicate how many bets he will buy, the date of the draw in which he wants to participate and the mode.

You can also write down the numbers on a sheet and give them to the seller for manual entry.

A third option is to ask the seller for a Trismatic, in which everything will be left to chance and the system will choose a random combination of numbers for each bet it wants to make. You just need to indicate how many numbers you want to play, how much you want to invest and the date of the draw.

What is the National Lottery?

The National Lottery for Public Assistance is a decentralized institute of the Federal Public Administration that is responsible for the holding of draws with cash prizes intended for public assistance, that is, raising money for the federal government and which is reoriented to achieving equality those Mexicans are able to meet their urgent needs for themselves.

latter has legal personality and its own assets, because it receives budgetary resources from the Federal Government, it self-finances with the profits it makes.

