They offer rewards for six hit men who perpetrated massacre in western Mexico

Morelia (Mexico), 14 Mar The Attorney General's Office of the western Mexican state of Michoacán announced on Monday the offer of rewards for information allowing the capture of six drug traffickers, allegedly responsible for the murder of at least eleven rivals during a funeral in the town of San José de Gracia. Adrian López Solis, prosecutor in Michoacán, specified that for each of the alleged hit men a reward of 100,000 Mexican pesos (about 5,000 dollars) is offered. The prosecutor reported that a total of 200 agents of the Army, the National Guard, the Michoacán Police and the Prosecutor's Office maintain an operational deployment — by land and air — in the borders of the states of Michoacán, Jalisco and Colima, in search of the six alleged drug traffickers and several accomplices who have not yet been identified, but who participated on December 27. February in the murder and disappearance of the bodies of at least 11 rivals. The fugitives were identified as Abel Alcantar Vallejo, alias el Viejón, the Sierra 8 or el Toro, a lieutenant of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and who would have led the massacre with his group of hit men. The other five alleged hit men for whom a reward is offered are Jesús Adrián Mora Padilla, Cristian Alejandro Hernández Ortega, alias El Sapo; Antonio Gallegos Medina, alias La Bolachana; Jesús Eduardo Vallejo, alias El Chili, and Juan Manuel Barragán Cisneros, known as the Rush. According to the State Prosecutor's Office, on Sunday, February 27, El Toro broke into San José de Gracia while the funeral was being held for the mother of a rival drug trafficker identified as Alejandro “N”, alias el Pelón, also a member of the CJNG but with whom he had old quarrels over murders of relatives between the two kingpins. El Toro also reportedly ordered to lift and hide the bodies of Pelón and his assassins, whose number of victims has so far been set at 11, after the Prosecutor's Office found blood remains that correspond to that number of genetic profiles. CHIEF mad/mqb/jrh