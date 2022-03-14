The Sao Paulo stock exchange yields 1.60% weighed down by commodities

Sao Paulo, 14 Mar The Sao Paulo stock exchange lost 1.60% on Monday and the Ibovespa index, benchmark for the parquet, closed with 109,927 basis points, weighed down by the fall in securities linked to the commodity sector. The Brazilian corro thus chained its third consecutive day in the red, after losing 0.21% on Thursday and another 1.72% on Friday of last week. In the foreign exchange market, the US dollar appreciated by 1.30% and closed traded at 5,118 reais for purchase and 5,119 reais for sale at the Brazilian commercial exchange rate, according to preliminary results. Financial operators are still on the lookout for the economic impacts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the results of the new round of negotiations between the two countries. They are also looking forward to the upcoming decisions of the Central Bank of Brazil and the US Federal Reserve on monetary policy within a context of strong inflationary pressures. Although on Monday, what weighed the most on Ibovespa's mood was the fall in international oil and iron ore prices, which caused significant losses to the values of these segments. In this context, CSN Mineraçao, Brazil's second largest iron ore exporter (-6.2%); the National Steel Company (-5.8%) and the PetroRio oil company (-5.4%) were among the losers of the session. The mining giant Vale (-5.4%) and the state-owned oil company Petrobras (-1.9%), the two flagships of the square, whose papers were today the most negotiated of the day, also closed in red. In contrast, shopping mall operator JHSF (6.2%), the Brazilian subsidiary of Banco Santander (4.4%) and the basic sanitation company Sabesp (1.4%) led the profits in the São Paulo parquet. The volume traded in Ibovespa reached 24.4 billion reais (about 4.8 billion dollars), in a total of 3,704,308 financial transactions. CHIEF cms/laa