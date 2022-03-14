The race for the presidency of Colombia starts steadily without uribist token

Bogotá, 14 Mar The race for the presidency of Colombia started steadily on Monday following Sunday's legislative elections and consultations in which the left dominated, led by Gustavo Petro, as the right wing seeks to rebuild its forces around the candidacy of Federico Gutiérrez. The first consequence of Sunday's election results was the resignation of Oscar Iván Zuluaga, a presidential candidate for the Democratic Center, a party founded by former President Álvaro Uribe. Zuluaga, who was finance minister and candidate for President in the 2014 elections, shared a statement on social media announcing his decision, which was coming in the political world. “I have made the personal decision to accompany Federico Gutiérrez's aspiration,” said the 63-year-old politician as he ended his candidacy, which did not start well because he was questioned from the radical wing of the Democratic Center headed by María Fernanda Cabal, the second most voted senator in yesterday's elections. GUTIÉRREZ, THE COUNTERWEIGHT OF PETRO Gutiérrez, who won the consultation of the right-wing coalition Team for Colombia with 2,160,329 votes (54.18%), has been considered since the beginning of the campaigns as the “covered candidate” of Uribism. In resigning his presidential aspirations, Zuluaga said that his accession to “Fico” Gutiérrez did it “without political calculations or bureaucratic calculations, without expecting anything in return” and always seeking the best for the country because “only together can we preserve democracy and freedom.” In that direction, Gutiérrez called for unity to carry out his project in which the defense of democracy and security prevails and, above all, to defeat the leftist Petro, favorite to win the presidency, according to recent polls. “Once countries lose democracies, democracies don't come back that easily,” he said gravely and recalled what happened to Venezuela and Nicaragua. In that endeavor of defeating Petro, Gutierrez today received the backing of David Barguil, of the Conservative Party, who declared himself “another soldier in the fight for our freedoms and democracy.” PETRO SEEKS FAVORABLE CONGRESS For his part, Petro - who in the light of the results of the polls and the votes for the Senate and House was the big winner - began to talk not only about winning the presidency, but of seeking alliances of “progressive majorities” to have Congress in his favor. “Winning the Presidency has completely opened up the possibility of forming a coalition of progressive majorities in Congress. Reforms are possible now. And the stability of the progressive government is highly possible,” the politician, who bears the inri of having been a guerrilla fighter of the demobilized M-19, said on social networks. While waiting to learn about other presidential political chess movements, Petro, Gutiérrez and Sergio Fajardo, winner of the consultation of the Centro Esperanza Coalition, remain the main candidates. In addition to these three, Ingrid Betancourt (Green Oxygen), populist Rodolfo Hernández, former governor of Antioquia Luis Pérez (Colombia Think Big) and former Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo (Renaissance Colombia) are also in the race for the Presidency. In the center, Fajardo becomes anyone's guess because although it is true that he triumphed in his coalition, the 723,000 votes he won do not give him to think that he is a decisive force, let alone to be the successor of President Iván Duque. Fajardo presents himself as the only one capable of uniting the country and making the changes that are needed, and he criticized the departure of Zuluaga, which, in his opinion, corroborates that the candidate of Uribism is “Fico” Gutiérrez. “Today it has been confirmed with the resignation of Oscar Iván Zuluaga that Federico Gutiérrez is the candidate of Uribism, Duque, is continuity and that is precisely one of the forces that cannot continue in our country,” he said. To reverse that situation, Fajardo said he will seek the votes of nearly eight million people who did not participate in Sunday's elections. CHIEF WCOM/JOC/LAA (photo) (audio) (video)