The president of Portugal warns that “very difficult” times are coming

Lisbon, 14 Mar The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, warned today that "very difficult" times are coming and it is necessary to "shorten" the war in Ukraine, which has "huge costs" in everyone's life, especially in Europe. "We are not deceived about the difficult times that are here or are to come," he said during a brief speech at the end of the Council of State meeting, devoted entirely to discussing the situation in Ukraine. Rebelo de Sousa argued that it is "dramatically urgent to shorten" the war in Ukraine, but "with serenity and not with negotiation files granted only to buy time or to paralyze resistance and unity against aggression." "The widespread call to shorten the war is growing, because it saves human costs for the Ukrainian people and also, albeit less important, because it limits the risks of a new and more complex cold war, which destroys decades of dialogue," he recalled. The head of the Portuguese state pointed out that the war had, has and will have enormous costs in everyone's lives", especially in Europe, and called for the "courage" and "determination" shown during the pandemic to face them. The Portuguese Council of State unanimously condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine, as already happened in the international community, explained Rebelo de Sousa. "It is worth doing everything so that peace comes, and that it comes quickly," he stressed.