The new European cryptocurrency rules get the first green light from the EP

Brussels, 14 Mar The European Parliament's (EP) Economic Affairs Committee today approved the first proposal to regulate all cryptocurrencies in the European Union, from issuance to supervision to consumer transparency requirements. The text, which came forward in committee with 31 votes in favour, 4 against and 23 abstentions and still needs to be supported by the plenary, sets out the position of the Eurochamber to negotiate final legislation with the Member States. The proposal was presented by the European Commission in September 2021 to specifically regulate assets increasingly used as an investment vehicle or to provide payment solutions, but where the EU identifies challenges in terms of consumer protection, privacy, taxation, money laundering or even financial stability. The regulation provides that in order to operate in the EU cryptocurrency service providers must have a physical presence on the continent and receive prior authorization from national authorities, while introducing requirements on the information that they must provide to investors about the use they will make of their funds, their obligations or risks of investment. Cryptocurrencies will also be supervised by European agencies: parliamentarians want the European Securities and Markets Authority to oversee the issuance of token referenced to assets - better known as stablecoins - and that the European Banking Authority is responsible for monitoring e-currency tokens. The agreed text also includes measures against market manipulation and to prevent money laundering, the financing of terrorism or other criminal activities, as well as to address the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies, the Eurochamber said in a statement. This impact is mainly due to the fact that the mechanisms used to validate cryptocurrency transactions require a lot of energy, in particular the process known as “proof-of-work”, which is why they generate high polluting emissions and electronic waste. “According to most estimates, Bitcoin's energy consumption is equivalent to that of entire small countries,” the EP reported. In this regard, MEPs included an amendment calling for the inclusion of cryptocurrencies within the framework of the European taxonomy of sustainable investments, which identifies those considered as “green”. However, an amendment by the social democratic and green groups that called for leaving behind certain energy-intensive mechanisms did not go ahead. “Many feared that this would result in a de facto ban on 'proof of work'”, a mechanism that many cryptocurrencies use, as the rapporteur for the report, German People's MEP Stefan Berger, explained on Twitter. For the regulation to enter into force, Member States still need to set their negotiating position and then negotiate with the European Parliament to reach a consensus on final legislation.