The Braves hire Matt Olson who leaves the Atléticos

Writing Sports, 14 Mar The Atlanta Braves added to their squad this Monday the initialist Matt Olson, whom they obtained through a change with the Oakland Athletics. In the agreement for Olson, the Braves got rid of Dominican outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers and pitchers Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes. Olson's arrival gives the Braves a player from first base, who can fill the gap that would leave in the lineup by the possible departure of his former MVP, Freddie Freeman, who is a free agent. Last season Olson was one of the pillars in the Atléticos offense, hitting for an average of .271 with 39 home runs and 111 RBIs in 156 games. The defending champions hope that Olson, who attended the All-Star Game last year, will be able to maintain this type of production and help them defend their status as major league baseball champions.