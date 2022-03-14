Spain confirms that defense spending will increase in the face of the threat from Russia

Madrid, 14 Mar The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, confirmed on Monday that Spain will increase the military budget in line with the commitments already agreed with NATO to address the new challenges to the country's security posed by the threat posed by Russia in Eastern Europe. “We must do it,” Sanchez acknowledged in a television interview, in which he warned that all of Europe must “take note” of what is happening in Ukraine, and just as it must win in energy autonomy, it must improve its Defense capabilities together with its NATO allies. Asked if there is a “risk of a Third World War”, Sanchez made it clear that this is exactly what he wants to avoid and, therefore, believes it important to “measure words” because after an escalation of war such as the current one can come “something irreversible” with a nuclear power like Russia involved. He recalled that Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty obliges all NATO members to defend in solidarity any partner who is attacked by a third party, something to which Spain would also respond immediately, “although this is not the scene at this time,” he said. “(Vladimir) Putin's expansionist craving is there,” the Prime Minister acknowledged about a hypothetical attack on countries beyond Ukraine, such as Poland. After insisting that it is necessary to “measure words” and bet on diplomatic channels, he was convinced that “stopping the war means stopping Putin's feet”, a Russian leader who, he added, is trying to expand Europe's values of democracy and freedom to his country. “We have to stop Putin's feet now, in Ukraine, because we don't know which country is going to be next,” Sanchez warned. CHIEF edr/scr/mmg