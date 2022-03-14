Son of former paramilitary chief will occupy seat for victims of the conflict in Colombia

The son of a bloodthirsty former paramilitary chief won the votes and will occupy one of the seats allocated to the victims of the armed conflict in Colombia, in an election highly criticized by organizations that defend the rights of those affected.

Along with the legislative and presidential primaries, Colombians elected 16 representatives of the communities most affected by violence. The so-called transitional peace seats are part of the pact that led to the disarmament of the FARC in 2016.

With more than 97% of the scrutiny and double the votes of his most immediate rival, Jorge Tovar celebrated the victory on Twitter. “It's time to change history,” he wrote.

The leader and human rights lawyer is the son of 'Jorge 40', a feared paramilitary who returned to Bogotá in 2020 after paying jail in the United States for drug trafficking. Tovar was elected as a deputy from an area in the north of the country where far-right squads sowed terror.

The former commander of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, which fought left-wing guerrillas with blood and fire, faces dozens of prosecutions for massacres and displacements. His son's rise generated criticism in social and political organizations that view him with suspicion.

“We regret that despite all the attempts made by the victims to prevent the son of the paramilitary 'Jorge 40' from occupying one of the victims' seats, corruption and the same paramilitarism have been left with this space,” wrote the National Movement of Victims of State Crimes.

The organization echoed alleged allegations of vote buying in favor of Tovar. “Jorge 40's son is now the representative of the victims left by his father,” leftist senator Gustavo Bolivar criticized on the social network.

Tovar, who is not known to have investigations, has not responded to the accusations and in the past claimed to be a victim of the armed conflict because he had to go into exile from the country.

Sunday's elections also marked a new setback for the Comunes party, made up of former FARC guerrillas who left their arms to do politics.

Although they were already assigned 10 seats in Congress by the historic pact, the former rebels went to the polls and won just over 50,000 votes (less than 1% of the total), far from the 85,000 they got in the 2018 elections.

“The numbers in the legislative elections were not as expected. As a party we will carry out the corresponding analysis,” Comunes regretted in a statement.

the/vel/atm