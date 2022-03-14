Slovenian Luka Doncic, the best player of the week in the NBA West

Chicago (USA), 14 Mar Slovenian Luka Doncic, leader of the Dallas Mavericks, was chosen Monday as best player of the week of the NBA Western Conference, after averaging 30.5 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 11 assists. Doncic, who was decisive again this Sunday with 26 points in the Mavs win on the Boston Celtics field, contributed decisively to his team's 3-1 balance in the last week of competition. The Mavs, fifth in the West (42-26), defeated the Utah Jazzes, the Houston Rockets and the Celtics and fell to the New York Knicks. This season, his fourth in the NBA, Doncic averaged 28 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. In the Eastern Conference, Kevin Durant was chosen as the best player of the week, after his outstanding performance this Sunday against the Knicks, to whom he endorsed 53 points in the second best game of his career by scoring. The former Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder player averaged 30.7 points, 7.7 assists and 7.7 rebounds in the three games played, all won by the Nets, eighth in the East (35-33).