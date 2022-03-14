Sergio Mayer on Sasha Sokol vs. Luis de Llano case: “It doesn't fit in my head”

The list of celebrities who have joined the statements about the case of Sasha Sokol and Luis de Llano continues to increase names. Now it is Sergio Mayer who spoke of his experience being friends with both of them, but above all because he was part of one of the producer's most successful musical concepts: Garibaldi.

In front of the cameras of Venga La Alegría, the actor was questioned about his stance or opinion on the most mentioned case in the last week within Mexico and some Spanish-speaking countries where Timbiriche was a success. In this way, Mayer began to talk about the great friendship he has with Llano, so he preferred not to make personal comments that could be misinterpreted since for him no one but them should continue talking about it.

“With Luis it has always been a working friendship and obviously I owe a lot to Luis in my career, he was a great producer and creator of many concepts and his personal life and so on. I think that only he and Sasha, because they lived it, have the right to have an opinion about it,” he told the TV Azteca morning.

The actor maintained a neutral stance Photo: Infobae.

The actor who gave life to characters from soap operas such as Corazón que miente, Fuego en la sangre or La fea más bella continued to say that it would be irresponsible for him to issue a statement, since he was not aware of anything, although he again showed his admiration for his producer.

“It would be irresponsible of me for me to give an opinion because I have a lot of affection and respect for them and if there is any abnormality in the relationship they came to have, I think that has to do with them or clarify that because I don't know anything about either side”, he mentioned what has already been described as a “lukewarm” posture in social networks.

The producer has not given any statements Photo: Luis de Llano

The politician, too, did not hesitate to talk about Sasha Sokol and the reasons why he respects each of his statements and the way in which he has approached the issue before the media, since his controversial confession within the framework of International Women's Day, so he tried to remain neutral.

“About Sasha of course I respect and admire her as an actress and singer, but most of all as a woman. I wear or imagine my daughter, who is now 15 years old, and that doesn't fit in my head. When Garibaldi came out, it was another moment and another situation,” he added.

For the singer, this type of statement always denotes that many more people are joining the case or talking about family experiences of his past within the Mexican art world, so he does not doubt that in the future or in the short term more people will join the case, denounce more producers or even more cases will come out about Luis de Llano.

Luis de Llano still worked on the solo release of Sasha Sokol Photo: Archive

“Perhaps there are many producers who are in this situation, fortunately society has changed, social networks have changed and have helped to revolutionize the way we think or say things then because there are probably a lot of things going to come out and they have come out, because whenever a bomb like this comes out, a lot of things start to come out women who are going to say about other producers or the same producer”, he said.

Sergio Mayer took the opportunity to mention that he has a digital group with his fellow songs such as La Ventanita, Banana or Que Te Lo Pongo: “We have communication because we are in a chat where the Garibaldi are and where, since Javier died a year or a half ago, we did the chat and we are all in the chat. We talk, we don't send information, we are in constant communication”, he concluded.

