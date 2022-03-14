Russian airlines will keep leased aircraft

The fate of hundreds of aircraft from foreign companies that are leased by Russian airlines was further shadowed on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin enacted a law allowing airlines to register such aircraft and continue to use them.

The Russian state press noted that the law will allow Russian airlines to retain their fleets and operate foreign aircraft on their flights within Russia.

Many Russian airlines' aircraft are leased from foreign companies, including several from Ireland, a member of the European Union. Last month, the EU banned the sale or lease of aircraft to Russia as part of sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. The companies were granted a deadline that expires on March 28 to finalize their existing contracts with Russian companies.

Last week, the Russian air transport agency recommended that airlines that have foreign-registered aircraft not to take them out of the country because of the risk of being embargoed.

In addition, the sanctions prohibit companies from the West from supplying spare parts or providing maintenance to Russian airlines, and analysts point out that it is not clear whether such aircraft are still insured.

According to different estimates, the number of foreign aircraft operated by Russian airlines is about 500 or more, and most of them were inside Russia when the war began on 24 February. The aviation consulting firm Ishka estimates that such foreign-registered aircraft are valued at $12 billion, and almost half of them are from lessors based in Ireland.

“We are in unknown territory. We don't know if they'll ever see those aircraft again,” said Helane Becker, aviation analyst for financial services company Cowen. “We suspect that (Russian airlines) will use whatever parts they have and then start cannibalizing (the parts) to keep those aircraft in the air, and when that is over then they will see what to do.”

According to aviation consultancy IBA, the company that may be most affected by the war is AerCap, a Dublin-based company that has 152 aircraft valued at nearly $2.4 billion that are flying, parked or stored in Russia or Ukraine.

A spokeswoman for AerCap said that 5% of the value of its fleet is in the hands of Russian airlines. He referred to a document dated February 28 in which the company said it would comply with the phased withdrawal of aircraft leases to Russian airlines, and declined to give additional comments.

The leasing companies have recovered a very small number of aircraft. Aircastle, a Connecticut landlord, recovered one while he was detained in Mexico City. SMBC Aviation Capital attempted to recover an Aeroflot plane in Cairo, but the ship was able to return to Moscow, according to The Air Current, an aviation news website.