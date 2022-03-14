Real Madrid most league leader before hosting Barcelona

Real Madrid strengthened in the lead of the league after winning 3-0 in Mallorca, with a double by Karim Benzema, at the close of the 28th round of the Spanish championship, a week after facing Barcelona.

The goals of Vinicius (55) and Benzema (77, 82) allowed Real Madrid to take advantage of Sevilla's second place stumble against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (1-1), to extend their lead at the top of the standings.

Real Madrid is ahead of the Andalusians by ten points and the third-placed Barça by fifteen points, which they will receive next Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The meringues, encouraged after their victory over PSG last week in the Champions League, began dominating the match against Mallorca, which was hoping to surprise the counterattack.

Karim Benzema soon warned with an internship culminated with a somewhat heeled shot taken by goalkeeper Sergio Rico (6).

The French striker had received the ball from Vinicius, who fought a real battle throughout the game with Pablo Maffeo.

The Brazilian was the one who carried the most danger for his left wing, but he stumbled like the rest of his teammates with the ordered local defense.

Mallorca gradually shook the white domain to approach the goal of Thibaut Courtois.

Brian Oliván tried his luck with a long shot that stopped the Belgian goalkeeper of Real Madrid (27), but the best local chance came in a somewhat forced Maffeo shot in the area that ran into the post (35).

- Vinicius leads the way -

Real Madrid was reanimated after the break, early on the scoreboard.

Fede Valverde, who took Modric's place on Monday, stole a football in the front of the box, which ended up at Benzema's feet. The Frenchman left for Vinicius who made it 1-0 (55).

The goal gave peace of mind to Real Madrid, which until that moment had seen how it dominated but failed to find the flaws in the defense of Mallorca, which did not lose its face to the match.

Ghanaian Idrissu Baba, from whom Valverde had stolen the ball in the merengue, tested Courtois with a long shot (65), but Real Madrid responded through Benzema.

The Frenchman transformed a penalty against Vinicius (77) to make it 2-0 (77), before seeing the door again near the end with a header at the penalty point (82), which was the final 3-0.

The French striker, who had already scored a treble in the 3-1 victory over PSG in the Champions League, became with these two goals the best French scorer in history.

Benzema has accumulated 413 goals in club and national team, beating Thierry Henry, author of 411 goals.

However, the Frenchman could not end the match by having to retire, apparently with muscle problems, leaving his team with ten in the last minutes (86).

Benzema is so hesitant to host Barcelona next week, as is Rodrygo who had to retire after an ugly stomp by Antonio Raillo (71) replaced by Marco Asensio.

