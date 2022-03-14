Raúl Romero ignores allegations by Germán Vargas and celebrates his eight years as a soloist

The name of Raúl Romero has come up again in Peruvian show business. This time because of the recent accusations of the former drummer of the I Don't Know Who and the I Don't Know How Many, Germán Vargas, who pointed out that the singer had copied songs by other authors and to cause conflicts in the music group.

Raúl plagiarized Spanish songs without telling us (...) Raúl plagiarized songs by his friends at the University, such as Ato Buroncle, for example (...) He is an artist, but a crooked human being,” the former drummer wrote on Twitter going viral.

However, everything seems to indicate that the remembered Habacilar conductor ignores and prefers to celebrate his eight years as a soloist through his social networks. Recall that it was in 2014 that he decided to separate from the NSQ and NSC to release his first album called “Solito” of the salsa genre that includes more than 8 songs.

“On a day like today 8 years ago I started this adventure as a soloist. Thank you for always joining me! , wrote Raúl on March 13, accompanied by a photo showing a caricature of his face and the name of his first production as an individual singer.

The publication has garnered more than 900 “I love it” and some comments from its fans who congratulate its success and great career. “That cartoon couldn't look more like you. Congratulations!” , “You are the best Raúl, huge genius hug”, are some phrases from his fans.

It should be noted that to this day, the popular 'Cara de haba' continues to work on his music, since he is performing concerts in the province and, as he declared some time ago, he is focused on continuing to write songs that are recorded in the memory of the public.

“My plans are to continue with music, I am writing. News is coming, in short, many more things, but TV is not at the moment,” he said in a video posted on his Instagram when it was rumored that he was going to return to the hosting of the new season of Habacilar in the month of December 2021.

(Photo: Instagram)

WHAT ELSE DID GERMAN VARGAS SAY?

Through his official Twitter account, Germán Vargas, he told the hidden story of the Peruvian rock band through an extensive thread. According to his version: “The story of the I Don't Know Who begins in my room, at my house, with Fernando Ríos, a friend of the school. I played drums and he played bass. Kids, we were 16 or something like that,” he said.

At another time, he wrote that the quarrels began after the success of the song “Magdalena”, precisely during the creation of the song “Las Torres”, officially released in 1991, on the second album “With respect that they deserve”.

According to the former drummer, the current lyrics of the song “Las Torres” are very different from the original and were initially planned to be released on the band's first album, called “No somos nada”. However, “the label, EMI, told us to save it for the second. A lot happened between the first and the second.”

Finally, he admitted that it was the attack on Tarata Street that ended up “breaking the ties” they had, Germán Vargas accused Raúl Romero of appropriating the lyrics of other little-known singers. Vargas explained that he does not remember what exact songs were copied by the popular 'Cara de haba'. However, he does remember having a “phenomenal problem” because of that bad practice, as a journalist at the time noticed it.

Part of Germán Vargas's Twitter thread. (Photo: Capture)

KEEP READING



