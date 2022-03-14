Panama accumulates 759,782 cases of covid-19 and 8,140 deaths from the disease

Panama City, 14 Mar Panamanian health authorities reported on Monday 146 new cases of covid-19 and three deaths, which raised confirmed infections to 759,782 and 8,140 deaths in two years of pandemic. There are 15 patients in intensive care units (ICU) and 108 in the general ward, while 2,268 are isolated in their homes and 29 in hotels, according to the daily epidemiological report of the Ministry of Health (Minsa). Minsa specified that on the last day 3,668 tests were applied to detect the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes covid, which showed a positivity of 4%. Panama, a country of 4.28 million inhabitants, maintains a high vaccination rate and is in an area of virus control, Minsa said, following the strong pandemic wave promoted by omicron between December and mid-January. In this one, face-to-face classes began in the country last week, after two years of distance and blended education due to the pandemic, as well as this Monday the school vaccination program. The school vaccination program will be extended during the week in 1,552 schools throughout the country with the aim of immunizing the population between 5 and 11 years old against covid-19 and also to complete the scheme of the other vaccines in children, the health authority indicated. “Parents are required to send to schools a signed document accepting vaccinations to their children, since the process is completely voluntary,” said Minsa. Regarding vaccination against covid, Minsa reported that 7,768,360 doses of vaccine have been administered until Sunday, the vast majority from Pfizer and the rest from AstraZeneca. 85.5 per cent of the target population, that is, persons 5 years of age and older, have one dose of vaccine and 75.5 per cent have two doses. The coverage of the population with booster doses, authorized for those over 16 years of age, is 44.1 per cent. A total of 265,255 doses have been placed in the population between 5 and 11 years old, that is, about 40.5 per cent of this has been reached, which is 515,487 people, added the official information. A recent report by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) specified that until March 5 in Panama at least 59 out of 100 people have the complete vaccination schedule and more than 74% of people have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine, being one of the countries with the highest proportion of the population fully immunized, above the world average of 56 per cent,” said Minsa.