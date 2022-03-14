NGOs in Brazil ask the EU to adjust the project that seeks to curb deforestation

Rio de Janeiro, 14 Mar Thirty NGOs asked the European Union (EU) to adjust the proposal to regulate products free of deforestation in which they ask to include ecosystems other than the Amazon that are threatened by agribusiness, among other demands. Through a letter sent to parliamentarians and diplomatic representatives of EU countries, released this Monday by the Climate Observatory network, 34 non-governmental organizations called for improvement of the proposal presented by the EU Environment Commission, which will be reviewed on March 17. The project is the first action of its kind in the world and aims to “stop and reverse” deforestation by 2030". According to NGOs - among which there are several international organizations such as WWF, The Nature Conservancy, 350.org and Conectas - although the proposal is “positive and necessary” it presents a series of “gaps” to be taken into account. One of them is that it is limited to the definition of forests of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), leaving out other ecosystems. Among them, the letter points to the Brazilian Cerrado, where tropical savannah vegetation predominates, the Pantanal, composed of humid areas and stretching between Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay, or the Pampa, an area shared between the South American giant, Argentina and Uruguay, where native pastures are formed. “These biomes have suffered increasing rates of loss of native vegetation due to the expansion of agribusiness. From August 2020 to July 2021, for example, the Brazilian Cerrado lost 8,531 square kilometers, the highest annual rate of deforestation since 2016,” the letter notes. Deforestation is the main cause of the fires and the one that has been suffering in recent years the Pantanal caused it to record the most serious in its history in 2020. The largest wetland in the world lost 26% of its Brazilian area to fire - a little larger than Belgium - an area where 4.6 billion animals were affected, including millions of insects needed for biodiversity balance. NGOs warn that if these other ecosystems are not included, there is a risk that they will become a new target for those who live by agribusiness, which will cause an increase in deforestation, putting “75% of the Cerrado area at risk, 89% of the Caatinga area, 76% of the Pantanal area and 74% of the Pampas”. According to the Commission's proposal, coffee, cocoa, beef, palm oil, soy, wood and derived products must undergo an audit (due diligence) before being placed on the EU market. However, environmental organizations noted that other products such as cotton, corn and canned meat should be taken into account. In 2020, 39.54% of Brazil's beef exports to the EU were industrialized meat, according to the letter. They also asked to include in the controls small and medium-sized enterprises that practice agribusiness activities and emphasized reviewing the way in which audits are carried out within large farms, so that they are taken into account as a whole and not just some of their plots. “In large properties, an owner can maintain a production area free of deforestation to export to Europe and devastate elsewhere (on the same farm),” they said.