Monfils surprises Medvedev and will face Alcaraz in the second round of Indian Wells

Los Angeles (USA), 14 Mar Frenchman Gael Monfils gave the bell on Monday by defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev, number one in the ATP ranking, and will be measured in the round of 16 of Indian Wells against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Monfils, who ranks 28th in the world standings, came back from Medvedev and took this third-round Indian Wells match 4-6, 6-3 and 6-1 in two hours and 6 minutes. Medvedev started dominating the match, but from the second set Monfils took the reins of the match and also put in his pocket an audience from the Indian Wells center court delighted with the recital that the Frenchman was playing. On the other hand, the Russian was very frustrated and even broke a racket on the court. Monfils, who could not close the victory until his sixth match ball, will face Alcaraz in the round of 16, who this morning defeated his compatriot Roberto Bautista with authority 6-2 and 6-0 in one hour and 5 minutes. Alcaraz, 18, is ranked 19th in the world.