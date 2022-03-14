Maduro and Bachelet review assistance to “guarantee” justice in Venezuela

Caracas, 14 Mar The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, held a virtual meeting on Monday in which they reviewed the possibility of increasing technical assistance to “guarantee” justice and peace in the Caribbean country. “In videoconference with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, we reviewed issues of joint work,” the president reported on his Twitter account. He added that among the topics discussed in the virtual meeting were “progress in the fight against covid-19 and the willingness to increase technical assistance in order to ensure justice and peace for the people.” In a previous virtual meeting, on March 3, 2021, Maduro and Bachelet evaluated the Caribbean country's cooperation with the office that the official leads, as well as the impact of economic sanctions and measures against covid-19. As explained on his Twitter account then-Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, it was a “cordial meeting” in which Venezuela's Ambassador to the UN, Héctor Constant, and the head of the division of the Bachelet Office for the Americas, José María Aranaz, also participated. “There were discussions about the progress in cooperation with his office, the negative impact of sanctions and our policy to control covid-19,” he said without giving further details. During her three-day visit to Venezuela in June 2019, Bachelet set up a commission in the country from her office to monitor the human rights situation and provide technical assistance, following allegations of human rights violations. CHIEF gcs/sb/cpy