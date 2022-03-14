LIST OF MAIN INFORMATION 4PM

The World Today: Key Information from The Associated Press

Monday, March 14, 2022

THE LATEST

US astronaut will return to Earth in Russian capsule

Slovakia expels Russian diplomats

Huge challenge awaits the US Federal Reserve: Fighting inflation without depressing the economy

3-year-old boy shoots and kills his mother by accident in Chicago

Police search for man who attacks homeless people in the US

Court denies appeal to Assange not to be extradited

Diocese in Germany allows women to perform baptisms

FRONT PAGE

EUR-GEN UKRAINE-WAR

LVIV, Ukraine - Russian and Ukrainian negotiators conclude their fourth round of talks as Russia continues its tough campaign to capture the capital and other cities of Ukraine. By Yuras Karmanau. 830 words. AP Photo. SENT.

Con:

-UKRAINE-WAR-LATEST: The latest developments related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

-UKRAINE-WAR-KEYS: Key information on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

-UKRAINE-WAR-RUSSIA-CHINA: Russia asked China for help to evade sanctions, says US.

-ISRAEL RUSSIAN OLIGARCHS: Sanctions against Russian oligarchs put Israel in a dilemma.

-RUSSIA MCDONALDS: McDonald's departure from Russia implies the loss of a powerful Western symbol.

-UKRAINE-ECUADOR: Flight arrives in Ecuador with citizens who fled Ukraine.

REP-GEN US-RUSSIANS-ASYLUM

SAN DIEGO — More and more Russians are using Mexico as a stopover to seek asylum in the United States. They don't need a visa in Mexico and, once there, they head to the border. By Elliot Spagat and Eugene Garcia. 1,100 words. AP Photo. SENT.

REP-GEN US-REPUBLICANS ANTI-TRUMP

NEW YORK — Led by Liz Cheney, Larry Hogan and Adam Kinzinger, an anti-Trump movement within the Republican Party takes shape in the United States with a view to the 2024 presidential election. By Steve Peoples. 900 words. AP Photo. SENT.

LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN

___________________________________

AMS-GEN COLOMBIA-ELECTIONS

BOGOTÁ - Political forces in the Colombian Congress diversify after the elections. Gustavo Petro's movement, which won the most votes in the consultation on presidential candidates, manages to position itself as the largest left bench in Parliament while the ruling Democratic Center declines in strength. The political center manages to increase seats and traditional parties retain much of their participation. By Astrid Suarez. 611 words. AP Photo. AP Video. SENT.

AMN-GEN MEXICO-VIOLENCE

MEXICO CITY - Authorities in northern Mexico and groups of relatives of the disappeared locate 17 bodies in two days in uninhabited homes in Sonora, a state bordering the United States. 228 words. SENT.

UNITED STATES

___________________________________

AMN-GEN CHICAGO-SHOOTING

CHICAGO - Seven men are injured in a shooting outside a pizzeria in the south sector of Chicago. 180 words. AP Photo. SENT.

AMN-ECO FEDERAL RESERVE-FEES

WASHINGTON — The US Federal Reserve will meet on Wednesday with one of the most difficult tasks a central bank can face: raising interest rates enough to cool inflation, but not so much for the economy to fall into recession. By Christopher Rugaber. 460 words. AP photo. SENT.

AMN-CIE US-RUSSIA-SPACE

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — American astronaut Mark Vande Hei has spent almost a year in space, but is faced with what could be his most complicated task to date: bringing a Russian capsule back to Earth at a time when tensions between countries are escalating. By Marcia Dunn. 460 words. AP photo. SENT.

AMN-GEN US-ATTACKS ON HOMELESS

NEW YORK — Authorities in the United States are looking for a gunman who has attacked homeless people on the streets of Washington, D.C. and New York City. The suspect has killed two people and left three injured in less than two weeks. 370 words. SENT.

AMN-GEN US-BOY WITH GUN

DOLTON, Illinois - A 3-year-old boy accidentally shoots his mother after the minor found a gun in the vehicle while the family was waiting in the parking lot of a supermarket in Chicago. 150 words. SENT.

WORLD

___________________________________

ASI-GENE-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA

TAIPEI, Taiwan - China prohibits the majority of the population from leaving a northeastern province affected by the coronavirus and mobilizes the military reserve, at a time when the “clandestine omicron” variant is causing the worst outbreak in the country since the start of the pandemic two years ago. By Huizhong Wu. 550 words. AP Photo. SENT.

Con:

-GREECE-CORONAVIRUS: Greek Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19.

EUR-GEN BRITTANYA-ASSANGE

LONDON — Court in Britain denies permission to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to appeal a ruling to be extradited to the United States, where he is accused of espionage. 100 words. AP photo. SENT.

EUR-GEN GERMANY-CATHOLIC CHURCH

BERLIN — The diocese of Essen has become the first in Germany to allow women to perform baptisms, citing a shortage of priests. 100 words. SENT.

SPORTS

___________________________________

DEP-AUT F1-PANORAMA

PARIS — Lewis Hamilton believes that Formula One fans will get an unusual surprise when the season starts next weekend and the Mercedes driver tries to regain the championship he lost in agony to Max Verstappen. By Jerome Pugmire. 700 words. AP Photo. SENT.

DEP-FUT ESPAÑA-LIGA

MADRID - After their epic victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Real Madrid visits Mallorca in an effort to increase the difference as the leader of the Spanish League over Sevilla. 400 words. AP Photo. Editors: match starts at 2000 GMT.

SHOWS AND CULTURE

___________________________________

ESP-MUS WISIN AND YANDEL

MIAMI BEACH, Florida - After more than two decades of working together, Wisin and Yandel announce that after this year they will no longer be touring together. The last, farewell, will be at the end of 2022 in about twenty cities in the US. The announcement came a day before the Puerto Rican urban music duo were honored with the BMI Presidential Award in Beverly Hills, California. By Gisela Salomon. 375 words. AP Photo. SENT. WILL BE EXPANDED.

ESP-CIN WILLIAM HURT-DECESO

NEW YORK — Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dies whose laconic charisma and subtlety made him one of the main protagonists of the 1980s in films such as “Broadcast News”, “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill”. Hurt died of natural causes, says his son. He was 71 years old. By Jake Coyle. 591 words. AP Photo. SENT.

