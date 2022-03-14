Israel claims to have suffered a cyber attack on government portals

Israel declared on Monday that it suffered a cyber attack that disrupted some government sites.

“In the last few hours, a denial of service (DDoS) attack was identified on a server that for a short duration prevented access to some sites, including government,” said the national cybersecurity directorate.

“From this time on, all sites resumed their activity,” the agency said on Twitter.

He did not specify the origin of this attack, which consists of saturating the victim's servers by flooding them with orders.

Although access to the Israeli government portal was restored inside Israel, the site is still not accessible “on an international scale,” said NetBlocks, which specializes in Internet surveillance in the world.

AFP journalists were unable to access the sites of many Israeli ministries shortly after 20:00 GMT.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, a source in the country's defense industry indicates that this is the biggest cyber attack ever launched against the country.

In recent months, several Israeli sites have been the target of computer attacks attributed by experts to Iran, the country's archenemy.

