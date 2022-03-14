Immigration Processing Center Reopens in Texas After Renovations

Los Angeles, 14 Mar The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) reopened its Rio Grande Valley Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, after major renovations that greatly improved the agency's ability to process “in a safe, orderly and humane manner” migrants found on the southern border, it was reported this Monday. CBP said in a statement that the renovations included the removal of metal mesh fences, the installation of a permanent air conditioning system to provide clean air and a climate-controlled environment, and improved personal hygiene facilities. The center, closed in October 2020 due to renovations, was also equipped with adequate security infrastructure, medical examination areas, laundry services, telephone lines, computer stations for virtual processing, and consultation rooms for consulate staff. The Army Corps of Engineers oversaw the modernization of the facility, now 77,000 square feet (0.7 hectares) with accommodation capacity of 1,200, to enhance Border Patrol processing powers in the Rio Grande Valley. During the renovation period, CBP erected a temporary soft-wall (tent) facility in Donna, Texas, which will continue to operate for the foreseeable future. The renewal, completed with nearly $30 million of the FY2019 Emergency Supplemental Allocation, “is part of CBP's strategy to safely process individuals it encounters, and improve operational capacity and conditions for migrants,” the agency said. He added that he will continue to coordinate closely with the Office for Refugee Resettlement of the Department of Health and Human Services to relocate migrants in Border Patrol custody. CHIEF msc/