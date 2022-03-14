France and Mexico will present a draft resolution to the UN General Assembly in aid of Ukraine

France and Mexico announced on Monday that they will submit to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, rather than in the Security Council, where Russia has the power of the veto.

A date for voting in the Assembly has not yet been announced.

“The sooner, the better,” the French ambassador to the UN, Nicolas de Rivière, told the press. “A large number of countries are expected to participate,” added his Mexican counterpart, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, without yet commenting on a number and noting that the project focuses on humanitarian issues.

On March 2, the UN General Assembly had largely passed a resolution condemning the Russian invasion with 141 votes in favor, 5 against and 35 abstentions.

Some diplomats hope that a text focused on humanitarian aid will have more support, while others believe that the result could be less, with the impact caused by the invasion having disappeared.

If the resolution called for “the cessation of hostilities”, as Paris, Washington or London seemed to want, it could divert favorable votes towards possible abstentions, votes against or even the non-participation of some countries, according to the same sources.

Russia made it clear in recent weeks that it considered a call for a “cessation of hostilities” to be of a political nature and specified that it would oppose it.

In order for the resolution to be adopted by the 193-member General Assembly, it must gather two thirds of the votes in favour. Abstentions don't count.

Unlike the Security Council, in the General Assembly, resolutions voted on are not binding.

prh/ube/cjc/dga